Allegany County, MD

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few...

alerts.weather.gov

WDIO-TV

Winter weather returns this week with rain, ice and snow

It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, with areas of freezing rain early this morning. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
County
Allegany County, MD
County
Garrett County, MD
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow tonight will change to mostly wet, dense snow late tonight and Wednesday. The snow may be heavy at times late tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one-quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The ice accumulation followed by wet snow may result in sporadic power outages and some tree damage late tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect hazardous travel conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:42:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn Ban which went into effect on March 16.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Little Rock, or 13 miles northeast of Newton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Herbert Springs and House around 235 PM CDT. Liberty and Damascus around 245 PM CDT. Bluff Springs around 250 PM CDT. De Kalb around 300 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 13 miles west of Gun Barrel to 6 miles east of Horse Creek, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 45. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 391. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

