Thief Steals Pizza Delivery Car When Driver Runs Inside: Bloomfield PD

Vinnie's delivery car thief. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Bloomfield are seeking the public's help locating a man who stole a pizza deliveryman's car.

The Vinnie's Pizza driver left the blue Chevy Malibu unlocked and running as he went inside the Broad Street eatery, with the key fob on March 17, police said.

When he returned, the vehicle was gone. The landlord provided surveillance footage of the incident/suspect. This incident is under investigation.

