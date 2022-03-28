ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Thief Steals Pizza Delivery Car When Driver Runs Inside: Bloomfield PD

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxmHs_0eryVE5n00
Vinnie's delivery car thief. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Bloomfield are seeking the public's help locating a man who stole a pizza deliveryman's car.

The Vinnie's Pizza driver left the blue Chevy Malibu unlocked and running as he went inside the Broad Street eatery, with the key fob on March 17, police said.

When he returned, the vehicle was gone. The landlord provided surveillance footage of the incident/suspect. This incident is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Patchogue Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Infant In Vehicle

A mother on Long Island was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her infant child in the backseat, law enforcement authorities said. Patchogue resident Maria Carballo, age 29, was stopped shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19 by deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for failing to maintain her lane on North Ocean Avenue, south of the Long Island Expressway.
PATCHOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Bloomfield Pd
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Man Snatches Purse, Knocks Woman To Floor At Newark Dollar General, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her purse at a Newark Dollar General store. The suspect — pictured above — knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her at the Dollar General store on Market Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, March 14, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Wednesday release.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Grinding Noise Leads To Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest In Norwalk

Two men were busted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters after a witness heard grinding noises coming from a garage in Fairfield County. The two men were arrested around 2 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 in Norwalk. According to Norwalk Police, a witness doing overnight work at a business on Water Street...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy