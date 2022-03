Like many milestones, the completion of the Savannah harbor deepening was marked by a ceremony attended by dignitaries. “This is a great day for the state of Georgia and for the nation,” Gov. Brian Kemp said during Friday’s event. “The Port of Savannah is the gateway port for our region and the first choice of businesses serving the U.S. Southeast. Completion of our harbor deepening is a testament to a shared commitment between state and federal partners — like our previous governors and current and former members of Congress who worked tirelessly to help move this project forward — to provide the infrastructure our economy needs to thrive.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO