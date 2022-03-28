ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Eastern Airlines crash: Second black box recovered

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 21 hours ago
Recovery crews have found the second data recorder from the crash of China Eastern Airlines MU5735.

The flight crashed last week, killing all 132 people on board, Reuters reported.

The Boeing 737-800 was at cruising altitude when it plunged thousands of feet before crashing into a mountainside in southern China, The Associated Press reported.

The black box, which was the flight data recorder, has been sent to Beijing to be analyzed and could shed light on why the flight fell so quickly at about 31,000 feet per minute, according to data compiled by Flightradar24, Reuters reported.

Air traffic controllers tried to get in touch with the pilots multiple times during the rapid descent, but the flight crew did not respond, the AP reported.

The data recorder was found about 5 feet underground and about 130 feet from the point of impact, according to Zhu Tao, the head of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The device was badly damaged.

“Parts of the recorder were seriously damaged, but the outside of the storage unit was in fairly good condition,” Zhu said, according to Reuters.

The other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, had been found on Wednesday and is already in Beijing.

Officials announced Saturday that there were no survivors and that they had identified 120 people on board through DNA analysis, the AP reported.

