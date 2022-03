CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two brothers have been charged in the murder of Salena Claybourne, a mother of two who was shot and killed at a South Shore gas station on Monday. Chicago police said 22-year-old Gregory Watson, and 17-year-old Dameonte Watson both were arrested shortly after Claybourne, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon as she was sitting in her car at a Mobil gas station at 67th Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The brothers were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, but were quickly apprehended by responding officers.

