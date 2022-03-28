ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

An old Louisiana car dealership full of junk? No, it’s Hollywood movie magic

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dND6i_0eryTWfD00

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO ) — The red carpet is the road to Hollywood.

Sometimes the red carpet happens to be red blacktop.

Yes.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has this Hollywood moment.

It’s a moment you’ll see in lots of movies.

All because of a guy here named Lawrence Barattini.

He’s got Hollywood props and movie sets.

It’s his personal collection that fills what used to be a car dealership.

Now the stuff is rented out to movies made in and around New Orleans.

Here’s a look at the stuff, stuffed into one place .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Dreams Come True of Louisiana fulfills 6-year-old’s wish

DESTREHAN — Many families remember March 12, 2020 as the day the world began to shut down amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. For the McDonald family, March 12, 2020 was the start of a new journey even more frightening than a pandemic. Brian and Abby took their...
LOUISIANA STATE
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Slidell, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Car Dealership#Hollywood Movie#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC7 Chicago

Proud parents head to Hollywood for son's Oscar nomination

LOS ANGELES -- A "pinch-me" moment. That's how Rob and Karen Sirota describe hearing their eldest son is nominated for an Oscar. David Sirota, an Abington, Pennsylvania native, is nominated for Best Original Screenplay for his work on "Don't Look Up." He was a journalist and syndicated columnist who collaborated with his friend, Malvern, Pennsylvania's Adam McKay.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

What ‘The Godfather’ at 50 Has to Teach Us About the Hollywood of Today

Click here to read the full article. “The Godfather,” wrote the late Roger Ebert in 2010, “comes closest to being a film everyone agrees about.” Who can disagree? By all known markers of Hollywood and, more impressively, world cinema success, Francis Ford Coppola’s beloved gangster chronicle is an enduring cultural object. Audiences loved it, then and now; same to critics the world over, who’ve canonized this movie, its 1974 sequel, and Coppola’s Apocalypse Now — all of them made in the Seventies, a 10-year span that has publicly defined Coppola’s career ever since — as among the greatest films of...
MOVIES
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy