ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vol baseball goes No. 1 in 2 polls for first time ever

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WE5Q_0eryT7vX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Following an emphatic series sweep of top-ranked Ole Miss over the weekend , Tennessee is now considered the best team in the nation by two major college baseball polls.

The Vols improved their record to 23-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play, outscoring the Rebels 26-7 over three games in Oxford. The three consecutive victories marked the first time in program history that the Vols have ever swept a top-ranked team.

Vols sweep Ole Miss for the first time since 2001

Their lone loss on the season came in the Shriners College Classic against Texas on March 4.

Tennessee shot to the top of two major polls following the sweep. The Vols went No. 1 on Baseball America Top 25 rankings for the first time in the 42-year history of the poll. D1Baseball.com, another major poll, ranked Tennessee as the best in the county for the first time in their eight-year history.

It’s the sixth win over opponents ranked No.1 in any poll since head coach Tony Vitello took over in 2018. UT is 6-6 in games against top-ranked teams in that span.

Boy, 7, welcomed to Tennessee baseball family ahead of Shriners Classic

Vitello could move into sole possession of third-most career wins in program history with a win over Western Carolina on Wednesday.

Tennessee will look to extend their unbeaten run in SEC play when they travel to Nashville for a 3-game series against Vanderbilt this weekend. The Commodores are currently ranked ninth by D1Baseball and 11th by Baseball America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: How Many Brackets Got The Final Four Right

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

“New Leader” Emerges For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier this week, a new frontrunner to land five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning emerged. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the Texas Longhorns are now the favorites to land the prized recruit. Per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Longhorns have a 39.6-percent chance of landing him. Nick Saban...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
cbs17

Tennessee high school basketball coach arrested for buying meth

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher and basketball coach at a Tennessee high school was arrested for purchasing meth. Layce Colter was arrested Thursday afternoon following a sting operation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Colter is the head coach for the girl’s basketball team at Red Boiling Springs High School.
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was trending on social media this weekend for some funny jokes he made about Tom Brady and his family. The legendary NFL quarterback joked that his son, Marshall Manning, is a collector of quarterback jerseys, though he has no interest in his dad’s. “My son Marshall is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball America#Western Carolina#Vol#Oxford#Shriners College Classic#Ut#Shriners Classic Vitello#Sec#Commodores
FanSided

Georgia football sees adversity smack them in the mouth

There were so many injuries during the 2021 season for Georgia football that it forced younger guys to step up, and that fate ultimately helped the Dawgs win a national championship. The 2022 squad faces similar adversity, with injuries occurring at multiple positions. Some players are recovering from surgery in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis colleges named best in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis-based colleges were selected as the best colleges in the state, according to Stacker. University of Memphis was ranked at #8. Acceptance rate: 85% (1010-1230 SAT) Net Price: $13,481. Rhodes College was ranked at #2. Acceptance rate: 45% (1220-1430 SAT) Net Price: $30,632. Download the...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Purdue, Kentucky Today

Right now, it looks like the clock is about to strike midnight on Saint Peter’s, and Purdue and Kentucky have to be kicking themselves. The Boilermakers and Wildcats were Saint Peter’s most high-profile victims–they also beat Murray State–in their improbable run to the Elite Eight. This afternoon, North Carolina is doing what Purdue and Kentucky couldn’t, and that’s overwhelming the Peacocks with their size, athleticism and talent.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBIR

No. 5 Tennessee baseball sweeps top-ranked Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball left Oxford with a statement sweep against the number one team in the country. Top-ranked Ole Miss closed the gap late in Sunday's finale, but Tennessee held on for a 4-3 decision over the Rebels. UT junior Drew Gilbert led the way in run...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Sports World Is Debating Controversial Coach K Take

USA Today‘s Dan Wolken ruffled a few feathers with his tweet about Coach K and Duke on Sunday. When a user asked about the Blue Devils likability as far as college basketball fans are concerned, Wolken noted “Hardcore college basketball fans and Twitter users are a small minority of people who will watch the Final Four.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WATE

WATE

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy