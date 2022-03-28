ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Killed In Officer-Involved Pittsfield Shooting

By Kathy Reakes
 21 hours ago
The area of the fatal shooting by officers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year Western Mass man was killed after allegedly being shot by police after advancing on officers with a knife in his hand, police said.

The incident took place in Berkshire County around 10:10 p.m., Friday, March 25, in Pittsfield, said Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The incident began when Pittsfield Police responded to 279 Onota St. around 10 p.m., Friday after receiving 911 calls from multiple callers requesting assistance, McKeever said.

Callers alerted dispatch that 22-year-old Miguel Estrella, of Pittsfield, who allegedly had a history of mental illness, was cutting himself, and was currently located outside of the apartment building, McKeever said.

County Ambulance was also dispatched and responded to the scene and offered emergency medical services and transport to the hospital which Estrella declined.

Shortly after officers and emergency medical personnel departed, a third 911 call came in requesting that officers return due to Estrella “acting crazy again,” according to the caller who also stated that “he needs to be taken to the hospital,” McKeever said.

Two Pittsfield Police officers arrived and encountered Estrella near the entrance of the apartment building. An eyewitness account confirms that Estrella had a knife in his hands when police were there, McKeever added.

Estrella advanced toward the officers and there is evidence at the scene that the officers deployed tasers, which were unsuccessful in stopping him. One of the officers then shot Estrella twice, McKeever said.

The officers then attempted to render lifesaving aid. County Ambulance then arrived and transported Estrella to Berkshire Medical Center where he died.

“I send my deep condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Estrella for their loss. The State Police Detective Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened that led to this tragic death,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Both of the responding officers were placed on administrative leave pending the preliminary report of the department’s internal force investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

