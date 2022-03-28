Walmart to stop selling tobacco products in some stores

Walmart is stopping the sale of tobacco products in some stores.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business," a spokesperson for Walmart said. "As a result of our ongoing focus on the tobacco category, we have made the business decision to discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores.”

While the spokesperson did not say which stores would be impacted, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the stores are located in Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico.

Tobacco stocks dipped on Monday following the report. The makers of Marlboro and Kool cigarettes both saw their stocks drop Monday morning.

This isn't the first time Walmart has stopped selling tobacco products. The retailer suspended sales of e-cigarettes in 2019.