Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO