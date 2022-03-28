ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton Man, 44, Touched Child Inappropriately At Hamilton Religious Event, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
Manuel Soto, 44, of Trenton Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook

A 44-year-old Trenton man was charged on accusations that he touched a child inappropriately at a recent religious event in Hamilton, authorities said.

Manuel Soto was charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, according to a release from the Hamilton Police Division.

The charges come as the result of an investigation into a Hamilton religious event on Friday, March 18, where Soto touched a child inappropriately, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Krall at (609) 689-5826, send an email to kkrall@hamiltonpd.org, or call the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

Daily Voice

