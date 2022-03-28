ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis teachers OK contract; classes to resume Tuesday

By Star Tribune
KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis teachers have approved a new contract to end a strike that has kept students out of their classrooms...

