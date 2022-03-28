Parrish man pulls knife, threatens to kill during road rage incident, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Parrish man was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies said he pulled a knife during a road rage incident, where he threatened to kill the occupants of another vehicle.

Robert Brisach, 52, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:17 a.m., Brisach was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. Deputies said Brisach then followed the vehicle to 102nd Avenue and Seminole Boulevard, where he intentionally hit it with his car, then stopped in front of that vehicle to block it from driving.

He got out of his car and pulled a knife according to deputies. He then yelled at the driver that he as going to kill her and the other two passengers in the car.

In the arrest report, deputies said the victim was “in fear of her life,” and was able to get around Brisach’s vehicle and drive away. Deputies said Brisach sliced the car with the knife as it drove by, damaging it.

Deputies pulled Brisach over for leaving the scene, as well as swerving between lanes. When asked to exit his car, deputies said Brisach looked unsteady when getting out. He refused a breath test and was could not complete two field sobriety tests, according to the PCSO.

Deputies said Brisach smelled strongly of alcohol, had extremely slurred speech, which at times was incoherent and had extremely bloodshot eyes.

Brisach was booked on a bond set for $5750.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.