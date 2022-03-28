ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Parrish man pulls knife, threatens to kill during road rage incident, deputies say

By Zachary Winiecki
 21 hours ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Parrish man was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies said he pulled a knife during a road rage incident, where he threatened to kill the occupants of another vehicle.

Robert Brisach, 52, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

MLB coach going 82 mph in 45-mph zone arrested on DUI charge, Pinellas deputies say

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:17 a.m., Brisach was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. Deputies said Brisach then followed the vehicle to 102nd Avenue and Seminole Boulevard, where he intentionally hit it with his car, then stopped in front of that vehicle to block it from driving.

He got out of his car and pulled a knife according to deputies. He then yelled at the driver that he as going to kill her and the other two passengers in the car.

In the arrest report, deputies said the victim was “in fear of her life,” and was able to get around Brisach’s vehicle and drive away. Deputies said Brisach sliced the car with the knife as it drove by, damaging it.

Deputies pulled Brisach over for leaving the scene, as well as swerving between lanes. When asked to exit his car, deputies said Brisach looked unsteady when getting out. He refused a breath test and was could not complete two field sobriety tests, according to the PCSO.

Largo man accused of DUI after going 123 mph in a 55 zone, police say

Deputies said Brisach smelled strongly of alcohol, had extremely slurred speech, which at times was incoherent and had extremely bloodshot eyes.

Brisach was booked on a bond set for $5750.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Mother accused of using heroin while giving birth, killing newborn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond. […]
MOBILE, AL
10 Tampa Bay

Pastor dies while trying to recover boat after being rescued on Lake Seminole

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — About 2.5 hours after emergency crews rescued two adults from a disabled boat, one of the people who was saved drowned. Pinellas County deputies were first dispatched at 2:17 p.m. Friday to Lake Seminole where a boat was taking on water. Seminole Fire Rescue saved the two people aboard. Firefighters brought a 37-year-old to shore, along with 39-year-old Shawn Thomas.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
