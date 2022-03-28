Police track down man who left mental health residence

(UPDATE)—The Lansing Police Department has located Mr. Lankerd who was reported missing on Sunday night. Officials say he was not injured.

Lansing Police Department would like to thank the public for helping locate him.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 54-year-old man.

Ronald Carl Lankerd was first reported missing on Sunday, March 27 at 7:59 p.m.

Lankerd belongs to a mental health residence on the 700 block of Wisconsin in Lansing, Mich. He has dementia and a traumatic brain injury.

He is 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The 54-year-old has a heart pitbull tattoo on his right shoulder as well as cross tattoo on his back.

Lankerd was last seen wearing a tan jacket, dark colored hat and brown combat boots.

In the past Lankerd has wandered away from the residence, but officials say he typically returns and he did not this time.

Lankerd had previously mentioned taking a bus ride and officials say he could have taken one to Detroit.

If you have any information on Lakerd’s whereabouts call 911 or the Investigating Law Enforcement Agency at (517)-483-4600 and ask to speak with the detective bureau.

