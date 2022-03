PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are set for another NBA Playoff run as they have already locked up the best record in the NBA and the #1 seed in the Western Conference. The team is also making sure that fans have a place to Rally the Valley and watch every playoff game, as they announced that Road Game Rallies will return, starting with the Suns' final road game of the regular season on April 8, when the Suns play the Utah Jazz.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO