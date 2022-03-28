Can You Vacuum Broken Glass? Here's How to Handle It

Like a Roomba for your pool, the AIPER Seagull 3000 submerges itself in water to clean dirt in a way that your regular vacuum cleaner never could. Uniquely designed to work underwater (thanks to its rather clever floating battery unit), the AIPER Seagull 3000 filters water through its system, catching dirt, leaves, twigs, algae, and even that difficult-to-catch scum that your average cordless cleaner can’t grab. In turn, the AIPER Seagull 3000’s fine filtration system captures debris as small as 180 µm preventing it from re-entering the water. You can operate it manually via a smartphone app or have it autonomously clean your pool’s floor, walls, and edges/corners efficiently with its 120W suction capability.
