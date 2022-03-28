Missing 17-year-old last seen in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 25,...phl17.com
She 17 Years old these kids today you can't tell if there parents grown or children I saw this boy with a beard mustache and side burns he was in the 10th grade I thought he was a man on his way to work..Pray she's fine and safe return home 👏👁👁
