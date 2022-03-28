Volunteers sought to help protect watershed

The Riverkeeper is looking for around 30 volunteers from the Louisville area and another 10 to 15 from the Mitchell-Sparta area to help cleanup popular sections of the upper Ogeechee watershed.

“Everything that goes in the waterway eventually ends up in the ocean,” said Melanie Sparrow, Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Ogeechee Riverkeeper. “It may take a long time to get there, but that’s where it all ends up. We want to improve our communities where we live for health reasons, for sustainable reasons, for maybe even tourism reasons.”

This year, in conjunction with Earth Day, The Great American Cleanup and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, the Riverkeepers are planning cleanups at several river landings around Louisville and at the river shoals on the Glascock/Hancock county line near Hamburg State Park. The event will be on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We do probably two community cleanups a year and this our first one of 2022. We try to focus on a different area of the watershed each time,” Sparrow said. “There will be dedicated pick up and drop off sites for each location.”

Pre-registration is requested to make sure that there are enough supplies available for participants. For more information on gathering sites and to register visit https://www.ogeecheeriverkeeper.org/events/earth-day-community-cleanup/

“We never really know what we’re going to find during a cleanup,” Sparrow said. “Sometimes it’s very basic food and drink kind of trash or things that have blown off of the road. Sometimes there are items that have washed from upstream or might have been illegally dumped. Sometimes there are larger items that may take multiple people to get out of the river, like tires or other items. If it’s way too heavy for us to carry out ourselves we will contact the city or county and let them know.”

Sparrow said that more than giving these high-traffic areas a single cleaning, events like this help to gather like-minded people who have an interest in protecting local waterways and making them safer for human recreation as well as local wildlife and plants.

“Some people may be interested in getting out on the river but they’re not sure how to or where to go. This might be their introductory way to access the water. We’ll be on site to answer questions about other landings or access points,” Sparrow said. “We’re very happy to be able to offer a community cleanup in the upper watershed, especially in two different locations. We hope this reminds folks that we’re here and that we are doing things in other parts of the watershed than in Savannah where our main office is based. As our staff continues to grow and we get more interns we will be offering things in more areas.”

If the interest is there, the Riverkeeper is also interested in helping local individuals or groups organize Adopt-A-Landing or Adopt-A-Stream programs.

Through the landing program volunteers choose a particular river landing to clean once a month. The Riverkeeper provides supplies and guidance.

“They are there to check on that landing, make sure there’s not a lot of trash there. If they see something of concern they report it to us. But it’s also a great way to lead by example,” Sparrow said. “Some volunteers have said that after cleaning an area for a few months they’ve noticed other users of the landing, who are not members of their group, going out of their way to clean the area as well.”

Sparrow said that this fall she hopes to offer water quality monitoring training for interested volunteers in the Louisville area who may be interested in the Georgia Adopt-A-Stream program.

“We offer chemical and bacterial training so they can test where they live or sites where they like to fish,” she said. “We’re using chemical test kits and petri film. It’s kind of like going back to high school science class, which can be fun. It is a type of citizen science monitoring so anybody can do it, you don’t have to be a professional researcher to participate.”

There are not currently many volunteers in the upper watershed, Sparrow said.

Monitoring programs like these test rivers, creeks and other streams for e-coli bacteria, dissolved oxygen levels and pH.

“We’re a small staff and we can’t be everywhere, so through programs like this, citizens can help us watch out for the river and act as protectors,” she said. “The volunteers become our eyes and ears.”

Volunteers in programs like this take monthly samples to determine normal levels in certain areas of the stream and if anything is found or if there are unusual spikes in certain readings then the Riverkeeper can get involved to help determine the cause.

For more information on the Ogeechee Riverkeeper and what they are doing to protect the watershed see their website at https://www.ogeecheeriverkeeper.org/