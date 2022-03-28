ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine president says he spoke to Italian PM, Rome helping with security guarantees

 21 hours ago
LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had spoken to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about Italy helping to create a system that would give Ukraine security guarantees to protect it from future threats.

"Discussed the course of countering Russian aggression. Thanked for the important defense and humanitarian support. Ukrainian people will remember this. We appreciate Italy's willingness to join the creation of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

