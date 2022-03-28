ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Inmates in West Virginia jail going days without water

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 21 hours ago

A report from WVVA says that inmates at the Southern Regional Jail are going days without water and that some of them had to drink water from a toilet

WVVA , spoke to a girlfriend of an inmate at the jail who said he had to drink the water from the toilet because he wasn’t getting any water from any staff members. A spokesperson denied that claim to WVVA.

The news outlet reported that they spoke to a guard currently at the jail and claimed that inmates are going days without water specifically in the quarantine section.

The guard claims that his coworkers have to take inmates out of the quarantine area for one hour every 72 hours because part of the jail doesn’t have access to water and that staffing can’t get to every inmate.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the WVVA report:

‘The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation believe these allegations are patently false. We have reached out to the author of these stores to request that she retract the unverified allegations and/or note our concerns in her reporting. Our agency takes allegations of this nature very seriously, and we wish to begin a dialogue with Ms. Moore and her news station so that any future reporting will contain accurate information from verified sources.’

Comments / 37

Truth Seeker
16h ago

I would just like to add you can get a number of illnesses from from drinking toilet water, including sepsis of the liver. If you as a human being think it's ok to do that to hundreds of people in bad situations then you need to evaluate your own heart.

Reply
9
cheese lover
17h ago

It's not like we are talking about a Latte or even Juice. We are talking about water. The body needs lots of water to carry out many essential functions, such as balancing the internal temperature and keeping cells alive. As a general rule of thumb, a person can survive without water for about 3 days.

Reply
6
Michelle Tilley
18h ago

I think it's terrible because if the jail can't provide what is a have to thing then it needs to be SHUT DOWN! That region has been needing shut down for years and years now!

Reply(1)
10
98.1 KHAK

Female Inmate Found Dead at Linn County Jail

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
LINN COUNTY, IA
