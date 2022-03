CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a traffic initiative during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and into the weekend. During this campaign, deputies will be highly focused on areas where impaired driving has been statistically prevalent. This will include increased DUI patrols and other enforcement efforts aimed at preventing impaired driving and catching those who make the wrong choice.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO