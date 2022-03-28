ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Art Museum announces Second Museum Educator

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7FL7_0eryO6nL00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum announced the new Museum Educator will be Lori Gipson.

Gipson will begin her new role on April 11, 2022. Gipson will lead the Museum’s studio art programs and will work closely with Museum Educator Jenny Schwartzberg in delivering educational services to over 60,000 patrons a year.

Gipson has a background in studio art, art education, museum education, and museum and studio retail operations. Gipson previously served as the Education and Community Engagement Manager at the Metal Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Her educational programming work has been awarded six times by the Tennessee Association of Museums.

Meet Nixa’s District 2 city council candidates

“I am so excited to become a part of the Springfield Art Museum and the Springfield community,” said Gipson. “It is an honor to join an institution that has such a profound legacy and history and to be a part of its continued growth. I look forward to creating meaningful and engaging programs for the Museum’s visitors and the community to continue to connect with the Museum, its collection, and each other.”

Gipson will begin working on the re-introduction of in-person art classes, workshops, art camps, and other studio-based programs that include art-making, which have been halted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to have Lori join our team,”: said Museum Director Nick Nelson. “She is not only a talented artist and museum professional, but she also has a track record of developing and growing educational programs. I look forward to seeing the Museum’s studio art classes and other studio art programs expand under her leadership.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
City
Memphis, MO
WTNH.com

Griffith Academy of Dance performs Irish step dance

(WTNH) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we spoke to Mary Beth Griffith, Director of Griffith Academy of Dance about her dance studio and its involvement in the community. Along with Mary Beth, five students from Griffith Academy of Dance performed in-studio to give a taste of their Irish step performances.
THEATER & DANCE
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS ‘Art is for Everyone’ exhibition returns to Baltimore Museum of Art

BALTIMORE, MD—Following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, artwork by Baltimore County Public Schools’ students will once again be seen in person in the Baltimore Museum of Art for the 34th annual “Art is for Everyone” exhibition. The exhibition will feature more than 260 artworks from 120 schools, including drawings, sculptures, mixed media, photography, digital art, paintings, and collaborative … Continue reading "BCPS ‘Art is for Everyone’ exhibition returns to Baltimore Museum of Art" The post BCPS ‘Art is for Everyone’ exhibition returns to Baltimore Museum of Art appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Museum Education#New Museum#Studio Art#Educational Programming#Second Museum#The Metal Museum#Meet Nixa
NBC26

In new museum exhibit, security guards choose the art

BALTIMORE, Md. — Amid a museum’s paintings and sculptures, both new and old, Joan Smith usually makes her rounds. “I am a security officer,” she said. Now, she’s got a new job title to add to that – exhibit curator. “It's an historical event for...
BALTIMORE, MD
KOLR10 News

Vaccine opportunities in Greene County next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced vaccine walk-in opportunities this coming week, from March 28 to April 2. Those who get a covid-19 vaccine at one of these health department clinics will get a $50 gift card while supplies last, the health department said. Opportunities will be available at the following times: […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
KOLR10 News

City of Springfield names first Director of Economic Vitality – here’s what her job will be

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s new Director of Economic Vitality started her job Monday, March 28. Amanda Ohlensehlen is from Missouri, but most recently worked as the Community and Economic Development Manager for New Bern, North Carolina. The City of Springfield created the Department of Economic Vitality in July of 2021. The goal of the department […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
attractionmag.com

Find Your Chesapeake: Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art

Attraction magazine has partnered with the National Park Service Chesapeake Bay Office and Chesapeake Conservancy to help readers find their next adventure. Each month, we’ll feature a new place from their helpful website, FindYourChesapeake.com. There, you can also sign up for an e-newsletter, Trips and Tips, that delivers fresh ideas to your inbox each week.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Suncoast - Marietta Museum of Art and Whimsy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Are you getting enough whimsy in your life? What is whimsy, anyway? There’s a museum full of ….. Whatever it is! It’s the Marietta Museum of Art Whimsy!. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com!...
SARASOTA, FL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy