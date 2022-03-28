Springfield Art Museum announces Second Museum Educator

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum announced the new Museum Educator will be Lori Gipson.

Gipson will begin her new role on April 11, 2022. Gipson will lead the Museum’s studio art programs and will work closely with Museum Educator Jenny Schwartzberg in delivering educational services to over 60,000 patrons a year.

Gipson has a background in studio art, art education, museum education, and museum and studio retail operations. Gipson previously served as the Education and Community Engagement Manager at the Metal Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Her educational programming work has been awarded six times by the Tennessee Association of Museums.

“I am so excited to become a part of the Springfield Art Museum and the Springfield community,” said Gipson. “It is an honor to join an institution that has such a profound legacy and history and to be a part of its continued growth. I look forward to creating meaningful and engaging programs for the Museum’s visitors and the community to continue to connect with the Museum, its collection, and each other.”

Gipson will begin working on the re-introduction of in-person art classes, workshops, art camps, and other studio-based programs that include art-making, which have been halted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to have Lori join our team,”: said Museum Director Nick Nelson. “She is not only a talented artist and museum professional, but she also has a track record of developing and growing educational programs. I look forward to seeing the Museum’s studio art classes and other studio art programs expand under her leadership.”

