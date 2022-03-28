ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia pastor confesses to CARES Act fraud after using COVID funds to buy a Mercedes-Benz sedan

By Simone Gibson
 21 hours ago

BRUNSWICK, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A Georgia pastor claiming to be a mortician, restaurateur, and taxpayer, confessed to lying to receive COVID-19 small business assistance.

Mack Devon Knight, 45, from Kingsland, Georgia, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

The plea subjects Knight to a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, financial penalties and restitution, and three years of supervised release.

“Congress provided emergency taxpayer funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act to help financially struggling small businesses during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “I have made fraud related to these funds a priority, and Mack Knight’s prosecution should once again make it clear that this office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate those who would try to personally profit from this program by inventing businesses and submitting fake documents.”

According to court records and testimony, in February and March 2021, Knight applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the Small Business Administration for several Camden County, Georgia businesses.

Knight falsely claimed that he owned multiple businesses that had hundreds of thousands of dollars in gross revenue before the COVID-19 pandemic on the applications.

Knight admitted that the applications were fraudulent and that he sent the documents to the Small Business Administration, including a falsified tax document and an altered bank record.

As a result of Knight’s applications, he received $149,900 from the Small Business Administration and used a significant portion to buy a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. As part of Knight’s plea deal, he is forfeiting the vehicle to the United States.

