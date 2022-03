WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re driving down 21st and Oliver in northeast Wichita, you may notice something different - new signage at Wichita State. The university installed new signage that reads “Wichita State” in letters that range from 6 to 8 feet tall. The letters are made from open-channel aluminum, powder-coated letters, which will be individually illuminated by LED lighting. The exterior faces of the letters will be painted black, the interior face will be yellow, and the outside will be white.

