Oscars 2022 In Memoriam Tribute Forgets Bob Saget, Spawns Backlash to ‘Cancel Oscars’ Online

By Leanne Stahulak
 21 hours ago
The Oscars are under fire for forgetting to include Bob Saget, among others, in the In Memoriam tribute they broadcast each year.

Saget tragically died at age 65 just a few months ago on Jan. 9. Some wonder if the Oscars only paid tribute to those who died in the calendar year 2021, while Bob Saget died in 2022. But even then, he wasn’t the only actor left out of the In Memoriam presentation.

Per Variety, “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor Ed Asner was also absent from the tribute. So was “Sex in the City” star Willie Garson and Robert Downey Jr.’s father (who was an actor and director) Robert Downey Sr. Norm Macdonald didn’t make it in the tribute, nor did Gaspard Ulliel and Meat Loaf. Some wonder if the Academy chose not to include them because these stars were more associated with television than film.

But per the New York Post, Bob Saget earned a Student Academy Award in 1977 for his documentary “Through Adam’s Eyes.” Plus, several of the other omitted stars also played major roles in various films. Macdonald starred in “Dr. Dolittle” and “Grown Ups” before. Asner voiced the main character in Disney’s “Up” and starred in “Elf” as Santa Claus. Meat Loaf was an iconic character in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Fight Club.”

Many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage that the Oscars didn’t tribute Bob Saget and others.

“Rioting because Bob Saget wasn’t in the In Memoriam portion of the #Oscars,” one fan wrote earlier.

“No but seriously, why wasn’t Bob Saget in the memoriam?” another person said.

A different person added, “Cancel the #oscars for not mentioning Bob Saget in the Memoriam.”

So, Who did the Oscars Include in the In Memoriam Tribute?

While fans were upset to see the omission of Bob Saget and others in the Oscars tribute, the presentation itself was still beautiful. The awards show honored many stars who passed in the last year, including Betty White, Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Olympia Dukakis, and Dean Stockwell. They also included stars like composer Stephen Sondheim, Ned Beatty, Michael K. Williams, Sally Kellerman, Dorothy Steel, and Jane Powell.

Behind the camera, honored film creators like Halyna Hutchins, Peter Bogdanovich, Ivan Reitman, Richard Donner, Melvin van Peebles, Lina Wertmuller, and Jean-Marc Vallee were tributed.

Different actors also presented first-person In Memoriam accounts of specific stars. Tyler Perry spoke about Sidney Poitier and his legacy. Bill Murray talked about the life of Ivan Reitman, the “Ghostbusters” director. And Jamie Lee Curtis brought a puppy out on stage to honor Betty White. She discussed White’s acting career and involvement with rescue animals.

We’ll miss all of the stars we lost this year, both those included and excluded in the Oscars In Memoriam presentation. See the full thing below.

CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
