ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Wanted For Assault in Glen Burnie

By Holly Johnson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Do you know this man? 18 year old Alexander Davis-Mitchell...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Girl, 17, Wounded In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Glen Burnie, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Harris Heights Avenue about 4:05 a.m. in response to a shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said. Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. An officer gave the 17-year-old first aid until paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. Based on preliminary evidence and leads, detectives believe the victim was targeted, saying it was not a random act of violence. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warwickshire
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore 13-Year-Old: Police

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Trinity Washington, 13, was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on Monday, March 21, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white converse sneakers. Police said she...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy