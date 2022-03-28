ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars Brandon Linder announces retirement

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGaNV_0eryLlfY00
Brandon Linder Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder announces retirement after eight seasons, credit: brandonlinder65

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars center Brandon Linder announced he is retiring from football Monday after eight seasons.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Linder offered gratitude toward his teammates, coaches, family, and all the doors that have opened because of football.

“Eight years ago, you welcomed me like a family member and have continued to support me unconditionally. I have grown to love this city, where I have put down roots with my family, made lifelong friends, and cultivated my passion for the outdoors,” Linder said in his statement. “After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game. It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.

Linder said he will continue to call Jacksonville home.

In the summer of 2017, Linder signed a five-year, $51.7 million extension with the Jaguars, once making him the highest-paid center in league history.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs sign former Tom Brady weapon to bolster run game

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for more ways to upgrade their offense after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The money they saved gives them lots of options. After signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal, they are snagging one of Tom Brady’s weapons away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Retirement#American Football#Brandonlinder65#Cox Media Group
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Visiting With New Team: Fans React

All-time great linebacker Bobby Wagner is making his rounds as a free-agent this offseason. On Friday, the former Seahawks superstar took an official visit with the Baltimore Ravens organization, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. “That back end with...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to attempt to land back in the National Football League. The former NFL quarterback, who last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, has been working out with wide receivers this offseason, hoping to get a chance. “In the past, we tried to approach things very...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

The Chiefs have added another weapon to their high-powered offensive attack. This time, they’ve improved their backfield. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Dolphins, the Chiefs’ offense is still equipped for success this upcoming season. “Smith-Schuster, MVS, Kelce, Hardman and Ronald Jones. Andy Reid is...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos coach makes clear statement about Russell Wilson’s role

If Russell Wilson was unhappy with his involvement in the Seattle Seahawks’ offense, he should be quite happy with the early signals he is hearing from the Denver Broncos. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sent a clear message to Wilson on Sunday. Hackett said the Denver offense would be tailored around Wilson, and that the team’s strategy would be to do “what Russell likes to do.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Is A Painful Week For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Monday will mark Mar. 28, which means it’s about to be a tough week for Dallas Cowboys fans. This is the week when legendary head coach Jimmy Johnson left the organization after leading the team to back-to-back championships. Johnson left the organization in 1994 after spending five years with...
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning wants his Tom Brady retirement gift back

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback apparently served some wine before it’s time. The hilarity between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady continues. During his amazing enshrinement speech last August in Canton, Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning touched on many subjects. With his rival and friend Tom Brady in attendance, he spoke of seven-time Super Bowl champion (and counting?) and his eventual speech (possibly posted to Instagram) coming his first year of eligibility in the year 2035.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Likes 1 NFL Team’s Offseason Moves

The NFL offseason never tends to disappoint. One team in particular has made a few brilliant moves, according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd. The reality is many of the trades and signings of each offseason don’t work out. It’s inevitable. However, there’s a few teams that absolutely nail it. This offseason, that appears to be the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

New Vikings DB Reveals Packers Fans Are Calling Him A “Traitor”

After three seasons in Green Bay, Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan jumped to the rival Vikings on a one-year deal. The hatred runs deep in the storied NFC North rivalry; and in a conversation with the St. Paul Pioneer Press‘ Chris Tomasson, Sullivan revealed that he’s received accusations of treason from diehard Cheeseheads.
NFL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
89K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy