Jacksonville Jaguars Brandon Linder announces retirement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars center Brandon Linder announced he is retiring from football Monday after eight seasons.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Linder offered gratitude toward his teammates, coaches, family, and all the doors that have opened because of football.

“Eight years ago, you welcomed me like a family member and have continued to support me unconditionally. I have grown to love this city, where I have put down roots with my family, made lifelong friends, and cultivated my passion for the outdoors,” Linder said in his statement. “After much reflection, I have realized that the man I currently aspire to be is no longer aligning with the person I must become to play this game. It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.

Linder said he will continue to call Jacksonville home.

In the summer of 2017, Linder signed a five-year, $51.7 million extension with the Jaguars, once making him the highest-paid center in league history.

