A storm system is continuing to work through the region this AM and it will bring the threat of a few sprinkles as we head through the first half of the day. As this low continues to spin through Arkansas, heavier showers will be possible for some of our southern neighborhoods across Northern Arkansas. Clouds will stick around as well but the sunshine begins to peek out for the afternoon with temps rounding out in the low to mid-60s.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO