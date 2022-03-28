ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita-area alcohol- and drug-free house saves man’s life

By Eddie Randle
KSN News
KSN News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tV2aS_0eryJBIm00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Serenity and peace are two of the gifts the Wichita Fellowship Club offers the people stepping through the doors.

Every person seeking help at the alcohol recovery house has their own journey and story.

“I’d be dead,” said Michael Cook, former club resident and current house manager.

“I only weighed 126 pounds when I got here, and I was just slowly drinking myself to death under the bridge,” said Cook.

Hopeless and nowhere else to turn is how Cook describes his life before getting sober in 2016.

“This place saved my life. I was homeless, in prison, in and out of jails; I was lost a little over five years before I came to the fellowship club,” said Cook.

The Wichita Fellowship Club was founded in 1966 by Jim James, a man who wanted to provide a safe environment for alcoholics to rehabilitate.

“We’ve been helping alcoholics get their life back on track,” said Cook.

Here’s how much gas cost the year you started driving

Cook spent about three years as a club resident and eventually became the house manager.

“Sometimes, I have to keep track of 43 people at times. I have to assign dish duty and house chores,” said Cook.

“I got to make sure people aren’t drinking and aren’t coming back drunk; we breathalyze people quite often because we have zero tolerance at the house,” said Cook.

When the residents are not at the house or working, they can find solace at the 101 Club in Park City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cirBn_0eryJBIm00
Picture of the entrance to 101 Club in Park City.

“I call it our 80-acre sobriety heaven,” said Cook.

It’s a home away from home.

“We fish, camp, we’ve got two beautiful swimming pools, we got volleyball courts, we have horseshoe pits, and it’s, you know, just incredible,” said Cook.

An open space where they can reset and connect.

“When you’re in your head, and you’re thinking it be way better to get a 12 pack and a bottle, then you come out here and watch the sun come up, and you just release all of that,” said Cook.

Sobriety has given Michael things he never had, but it also returned things lost he never thought he’d get back.

“Being back in touch with my family and friends, I got my daughters back in my life,” said Cook.

How KU matches up with Villanova in the Final Four

He knows the struggle, experienced the pain, and has dedicated his life to carrying the message.

“I was trying to quit drinking and didn’t expect to be the manager of the fellowship club, be in touch with all these people, all these different agencies, but would I change it? No way, my life is just so wonderful now. I’m hooked on helping people instead of being hooked on alcohol,” said Cook.

The fellowship club is coed and currently houses six women and 32 men.

The recommended stay is one year but Cook says some stay longer.

The club host sober events like bingo at the 101 club and outside events on holidays.

For more on the Wichita Fellowship Club, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Downtown Wichitans isolated after exposure to white powder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A few people in downtown Wichita were temporarily isolated on Wednesday after being exposed to a “white powder.” The Wichita Police Department (WPD) received an inhalation call shortly before 4 p.m. at the Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas Ave. WPD Sergeant Clayton Schuler says the call came after somebody had left […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Park City, KS
Government
City
Home, KS
City
Park City, KS
KSN News

Teenager stabbed in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say that a 17 year old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed by an acquaintance. Police say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to a disturbance near 11100 W. Central Ave. in Wichita. Witnesses say they saw two teenagers fighting […]
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholics#Free House#Bingo#Swimming Pools#Ksnw
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

‘Shot over 80 times:’ Man accused in Topeka drive-by that hit toddler

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported details about the arrest shared by the Wichita Police Department. The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office have now shared clarification that some of WPD’s information was incorrect. WICHITA (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Springfield police investigate infant death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death. According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes on March 2, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ABC4

Ogden man arrested, two-year-old girl seen dangling out of car window

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window. Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect. The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Eyewitnesses say they […]
OGDEN, UT
KSN News

Wichita police say missing girl has been found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a missing 9-year-old girl has been found. Police say Miracle Andrews ran away from home on Saturday, March, 19. She was last seen at her home in the 1700 block of N. Kansas around 9:15 p.m. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy