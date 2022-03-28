ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

My School Rules winner, Parker Middle School in Chelmsford, debuts new resource dog ‘Ozzie’

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWiPy_0eryIdiN00

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — An exciting day at the Parker Middle School in Chelmsford as community resource dog, Ozzie, made his debut.

Last fall, the Parker Middle School was the winner of the Boston 25 “My School Rules” contest and used the $5,000 to bring in some temporary therapy dogs over the last few months, at the request of the students.

Fast forward to Monday and Principal Jeff Parks announced that the Chelmsford Police Department will now have a permanent community resource dog due to the award money.

Officer Ozzie faces some rigorous training in the months ahead.

Ozzie will be based out of the middle school but he will be visiting other schools in town as well.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middle school student from Milton dies in Aruba

MILTON, Mass. — Classmates and teachers are mourning the loss of a middle school student from Milton who died while on vacation in Aruba,. The Superintendent of the Milton Schools, Thomas Jette, confirmed Cassidy Murray’s passing, reflecting on her achievements as a student when she attended schools in Milton. Cassidy Murray most recently attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols Middle School in Cambridge.
MILTON, MA
Boston

Here’s your chance to help name Chelmsford’s new community resource dog

Now through Friday, Chelmsford police are looking for name suggestions for the 10-week-old golden retriever. Chelmsford will soon be home to a golden retriever puppy who will serve as the new community resource dog — and they need help naming the puppy. According to Chelmsford Police Department, the puppy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Chelmsford#My School#The Parker Middle School#The Boston 25#Boston 25 News#Twitter#Cox Media Group
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family Vacation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy