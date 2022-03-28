My School Rules winner, Parker Middle School in Chelmsford, debuts new resource dog ‘Ozzie’

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — An exciting day at the Parker Middle School in Chelmsford as community resource dog, Ozzie, made his debut.

Last fall, the Parker Middle School was the winner of the Boston 25 “My School Rules” contest and used the $5,000 to bring in some temporary therapy dogs over the last few months, at the request of the students.

Fast forward to Monday and Principal Jeff Parks announced that the Chelmsford Police Department will now have a permanent community resource dog due to the award money.

Officer Ozzie faces some rigorous training in the months ahead.

Ozzie will be based out of the middle school but he will be visiting other schools in town as well.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group