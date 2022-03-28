ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots could trade first-round pick, according to latest NFL Draft projection

By Hayden Bird
 21 hours ago

New England would add two extra picks in the hypothetical deal with the Chiefs.

Bill Belichick and Andy Reid shaking hands in 2018. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Patriots projected to trade down: The NFL Draft is set to get underway on April 28. Already, the league’s offseason has been one to remember, with blockbuster trades and high-profile player movement.

The Patriots, who have been conspicuously absent from the recent headlines, could still make a trade or two ahead of the draft.

According to NFL analyst Chad Reuter, New England could potentially make a deal involving the team’s first-round pick (21st overall). In his recent four-round mock draft, Reuter has Bill Belichick opting to swap first rounders with the Chiefs, with the Patriots adding a few extra draft picks in the process.

In Reuter’s view, the Patriots could trade the 21st pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the 29th, as well as Kansas City’s third and fourth round picks (the third rounder being a compensatory pick). The Chiefs would then pick Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“With Tyreek Hill taking his talents to Miami, the Chiefs could use another speedy playmaker,” wrote Reuter. “Williams is coming off an ACL tear, but Andy Reid should still have interest in flipping two picks (their third-round compensatory selection and assigned fourth-rounder) to the Patriots to lock him up.”

As for New England, the Patriots would then take safety Dax Hill from Michigan 29th overall.

“Bill Belichick loves versatile secondary players like Hill, who could play nickel, outside corner or free safety depending on how the depth chart stacks up over the next few years,” Reuter concluded.

Here’s who Reuter projected to the Patriots in rounds 2-4:

  • Second round, 54th overall: Leo Chenal, linebacker, Wisconsin
  • Third round, 85th overall: Cole Strange, guard, Tennessee-Chattanooga
  • Third round, 103rd overall: Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Boise State
  • Fourth round, 127th overall: Logan Bruss, guard, Wisconsin
  • Fourth round, 135th overall: Thomas Booker, defensive tackle, Stanford

More from Boston.com:

  • Robert Williams injury: Celtics unsure severity of knee sprain, but Williams was in ‘a lot of pain’
  • Alex Cora on Rafael Devers: ‘I would love to manage him for as long as I manage’
  • Do any Celtics have a legitimate shot at capturing NBA awards this season?
  • Trying to slug your way through the AL East? Pack a lunch.

On this day: In 1986, the Red Sox completed a rare trade with the Yankees. Boston sent Mike Easler to New York, who sent Don Baylor back in exchange. It was one of only six trades that the two rivals have made in the last 50 years.

Daily highlight: During the U.S. men’s team’s vital World Cup qualifying win on Sunday against Panama, Christian Pulisic notched his hat-trick in style.

