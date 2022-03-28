ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch This Abandoned Ferrari 328 Barn Find Get Its First Detail in Six Years

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Kosilla is the king of cosmetic restorations. For years he's been publishing clips on bringing forgotten barn find exotics back to life with his world-class detailing skills. His latest video involves a Ferrari 328 GTS that's spent the last six years under a tarp next to landscaping equipment....

www.roadandtrack.com

Motorious

Barn Find 1978 Sterling Nova Gets A Deep Clean

Since 1985, this 1978 Sterling Nova kit car has been sitting. As would happen with anything that just sits that long, it’s become absolutely filthy. Now, some would say it’s best to just haul it off to the junkyard and be done with it. Instead, WD Detailing was called in to clean up the beauty, showing why so many fell in love with the radical design during the last oil crisis.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

Anyone familiar with classic cars knows the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” is absolutely spot-on. That’s clearly illustrated by this Ford Model A which was abandoned in the woods for over 8 years, yet the owner was able to get it started in short order without much trouble. These things were built to be durable, reliable workhorses, not some iPhone on wheels which cracked apart because the temperature changed to quickly, needing thousands and thousands in repairs just to run again.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Partially Revealed In First Official Teaser

It's literally been years in the making, but now we have our first official glimpse of Ferrari's new SUV. Sharing a shadowed image on its social media channels, we're treated to a head-on view of the Purosangue that reveals a smiling face, a menacing stance, and two prancing horses in plain view.
CARS
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Shows Off Insane Drag Pack

This Mustang was the subject of a rotisserie restoration. The Mach I Mustang was possibly one of the most remarkable automotive feats in the history of vehicle production because of the incredible new ideas that it brought to the table in the mid-1960s. The sleek coupe-style coupled with extensive engine options and a low price tag made these cars some of America's most desirable performance models. Without a doubt, Ford had taken the hearts of an entire generation of car enthusiasts ready to get on the road at an early age. As a result, the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on the collector and classic car market. This particular car is an excellent example of one of those pony cars, and you might be able to get your hands on it.
CARS
Motorious

Widebody Ford GT40 Is A Custom History Piece

This incredible car is one of two insane vehicles with unbeatable performance and incredible dedication to design. The Ford GT40 is one of those cars whose reputation for high speed has left a legacy that overshadows nearly every other supercar from the 1960s. While it's true that Ford brought back the car we all know and love in the early 2000s and then once again in 2017, there really is nothing like the original car today. That means that, like many cars of its time, these things are usually left alone in the aftermarket community as there aren't many of them to go around. That is until one crazy builder was willing to push the limits of his own skill by building an insane GT40 of his own which he has named "Ruffian."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Dodge Challenger Hellcat manual transmission option disappeared in 2021

Dodge deleted the manual transmission option for the Challenger SRT Hellcat sometime during 2021, Road & Track reported Tuesday. But it's due to return. Production of manual Challenger Hellcat models was suspended in November 2021, according to Road & Track. It's not currently possible to configure a 2022 Challenger Hellcat manual, but that option will return at an unspecified date.
CARS
Motorious

Cuda Drag Car Is Barn Find Gold

Wait until you find out what’s under the hood…. Back before drag racing became a sport which required serious financial backing to be competitive, a person could piece together their own quarter-mile monster in their garage on the weekends (and a lot of weeknights, too). That’s what Milburn Varner and his brother-in-law David Rehring did back in 1970 when they acquired a hot 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda and decided to make it a Hemi-powered hero using his garage as a workshop. After retiring the American muscle car in 1974, he simply parked it until recently, when a group rescued it and made the thing sing again – which you can hear in the included video.
CARS
Motorious

1963 Split Window Corvette Enters Supercharger Heaven

With the full force of a very competent and dedicated build on its side, this C2 Corvette is the perfect classic restomod. The C2 Corvette is one of America's most iconic sports cars because of the ridiculous engine options, sleek styling, and Hollywood star power. Classic car collectors love these things in stock form as the split window models are some of the rarest cars ever to hit the nation's sales floor. That means that, for purists, modification is a big no-no, but we car enthusiasts don't like it when other people tell us what to do with our cars. This particular car serves as a testament to the ever-present rebellious energy that lives within all of us. Despite being one of the most desirable and valuable cars on the classic collector market, this vicious 'Vette has been customized to fit the exact personality of its owner. So what is it about the car that makes it so terrifying to classic purists everywhere?
CARS
Motorious

1968 Gran Torino Restomod Is Air Bagged and Tubbed

This insane car combines the raw brutality of a stroker V8 with the grace and elegance of the iconic Ford Gran Torino. Many car enthusiasts remember the iconic Clint Eastwood film, “Gran Torino,” which utilized one of the most unique and beautiful cars to ever roll off the Ford assembly line to symbolize the father/son relationship between the main characters. This car was the perfect choice for the film as it is a far lesser-known model than its Mustang or Mercury brethren. Nowadays, we have an even more excellent Gran Torino rolling around the streets of California with a massive V8 motor under the hood. The reasoning behind comparing the two cars is that this customized Ford beast was a tribute to the current owner’s grandmother. She was the original owner of this vehicle.
CARS
Motorious

Trans Am 'Yard Find' Seeks Redemption

Like a true phoenix rising from the ashes, this Trans Am gets its redemption!. Lance, from Turnin Rust, has a friend who has been driving Trans Ams around since he was younger, and now Lance is going to take a look. He’s heading out to check out some of the cars he still has, to see what he has, what condition they’re in, and if they could possibly bring some home with them.
CARS
Road & Track

The Best Car Wash Soap

Most car enthusiasts will tell you that it is important to wash your car regularly, though not all of them can tell you all the reasons why. The obvious benefit is an aesthetic one. Removing dirt and contaminants from the surface of your car will allow its paint work to shine through, unmarred by the road grime that accumulates on any car that sees its fair share of miles. Beyond the visual difference, washing regularly can extend the life of your car's paint job by removing splattered bugs, tree sap, bird droppings, and salt that could slowly but surely degrade the top layer of clear-coat. You'll also need to have a clean car if you're planning on waxing it.
CARS
Motorious

America’s Supercar: 2005 Ford GT

Celebrate Ford's rich racing history with this GT. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
motor1.com

Brilliant aluminium V8 engine block pen holder is happening

If you're a car nut, you'd probably appreciate the design of V8 engine blocks. Their relatively compact nature makes them among the most versatile engine designs out there, making them a perfect candidate for various uses – even for a pen holder. That latter idea was from Grant Takara,...
CARS
Motorious

Would You Race A Ford Explorer Police Car?

This fun-loving Sheriff is ready to take on everyone at the drag strip. The cops are something that we all watch out for as automotive enthusiasts, as many of the harmless and innocent mods that we do to our cars can end us up in jail. Whether our cars are "too loud," flamboyant, or fast, it can be said that the politicians like to make new laws restricting our community for literally no reason backed up by evidence. Notice how we said politicians; that's because, just like you and me, most cops are normal working people with just as much interest in high-performance cars as us. This particular guy is rolling around in what appears to be his genuine Sheriff Ford Explorer cop car.
CARS

