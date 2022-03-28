4 children seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

On early Sunday morning, a 4-year-old boy, a 6-year-old, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Phoenix.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place near 31st Avenue and Dunlap shortly after midnight [...]

Read More >>

March 28, 2022

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.