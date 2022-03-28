ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart to stop tobacco sales in some U.S. stores

By Lucia Mutikani
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Walmart Inc will stop sales of tobacco products in some of its more than 5,000 stores across the United States, the world’s largest retailer said on Monday. The company did not disclose how many stores would be affected...

Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
WKRC

Kohl's says it's no longer a department store, will open 100 small-format stores

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Kohl's is getting a makeover. The company says it's not going to be a department store anymore. Instead, it's going to be adding Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its US stores and open 100 new locations that'll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico stores after years of debate within the company's leadership ranks – which will free up the store to install more self-checkouts

Walmart will quit selling cigarettes in some of its stores after a years-long debate within the retail giant's management team about selling tobacco products, it was revealed on Monday. The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the Wall Street Journal...
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Walmart is Suing BJ’s Wholesale For Allegedly Stealing Its Self-Checkout Tech

Click here to read the full article. Walmart has filed a lawsuit against its big-box rival BJ’s Wholesale, alleging that it stole the self-checkout technology it uses in its Sam’s Club wholesale warehouse chain. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida, Walmart claimed that BJ’s Express Pay function in its mobile app represents a patent infringement on Walmart’s Scan & Go mobile app that is used in its Sam’s Club stores. The Scan & Go function allows shoppers to scan products while in the store and make payments on their phone instead of waiting on...
ORLANDO, FL
101.5 KNUE

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.
TYLER, TX
MedicalXpress

Does youth tobacco use drop after cities ban flavored tobacco sales?

In a special communication published in Tobacco Control, investigators report finding considerable weaknesses in a previous analysis of San Francisco data suggesting that flavored tobacco bans applied to electronic nicotine delivery systems and combustible tobacco products might increase youth combustible cigarette use, and instead reached the opposite conclusion. The team's own research in Oakland, California, supports this conclusion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KTSM

Walmart looking at U.S. grown products in “Open Call”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For all the small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to sell their product under the world’s biggest retail company, Walmart Inc. announced the open application period for its Open Call sourcing event. This is for all businesses that either make, grow, or assemble their product in the United States. […]
EL PASO, TX
1240 WJIM

Cigarettes Will No Longer Be Sold at Walmart in Some States

After years of debate, it looks like Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some states. Don't worry smokers, Michigan isn't one of those states on the list...yet. Cigarettes are being removed from stores shelves in some states including California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico. Some states are already used to this as Walmart doesn’t sell tobacco in New York and in parts of Massachusetts due to local laws involving tobacco sales and pharmacies.
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Retail sales fall in February as Covid restrictions ease

UK retail sales fell by 0.3% in February as online sales fell and stormy weather deterred some shoppers. Falls in alcohol and tobacco sales may have been linked to increased confidence in going out to pubs and restaurants, the Office for National Statistics said. Online sales volumes fell by 4.8%...
RETAIL
simpleflying.com

Why Air India Has Stopped Some Ticket Sales To Canada

With limited flight options out of India in the last two years, ticket prices for certain international sectors have seen a massive surge. Flights to the UK, Canada, and the US remain popular, but passengers have often had to pay through the nose to secure a seat. While much of it can be attributed to the skewed demand and supply ratio, many local travel agents were also said to block tickets and sell them at unreasonable prices. Air India has now taken a stand against the practice.
WORLD
Fox17

War in Ukraine helps boost gun sales in some U.S. cities

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gun shops in some U.S. cities say sales of guns and ammunition are going up. At Diamondback Shooting Sports, Ben Anderson says there’s no single explanation for the jump. He says the war in Ukraine has boosted sales of the ammunition AK-47 rifles use because...
TUCSON, AZ

