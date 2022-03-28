Bolivar County Sherrif Needs Your Help Finding Missing Person

LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Saturday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. De'Sean Farrow was last seen Friday in Lithonia. He has been reported as a runaway. De'Sean is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 100 pounds with black...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 11-year-old Tristan Chase Settles. Authorities say Tristan, who is from the Ray Walker Road area, stands at 4′8 and weighs 175lbs. Officials add that Tristan was last seen by neighbors leaving his home on Tuesday...
WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of a road in Raleigh on Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby was a girl and appeared […]
A 15-year-old boy was shot five times outside a Mississippi convenience store Tuesday afternoon, police report. Jackson news sources report that the teen was shot in front of the store the 100 block of Withers Street and Highway 467 around 4:30 p.m. Police say the victim was responsive when officers...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died Monday morning when a vehicle drove off the interstate. It happened around 9:15 on I-55 in Hinds County. That’s when a 2007 Saturn Ion, which was driven by Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee ran off the road and overturned. Gigi Love, 42,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
Two decomposed bodies that were tied together have been discovered in a dam, sparking a homicide investigation. The grisly discovery was made by a kayaker paddling in the local waters at Gordonbrook Dam, 21km north of Kingaroy in regional Queensland, at 3:30pm on Saturday. The bodies were floating five metres...
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A woman was charged with Capital Murder following a deadly stabbing in Tunica Thursday morning. Tunica County Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Kirby Road just before 3 a.m. Deuntra Jackson told officers that someone broke into his home and stabbed his girlfriend,...
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a rollover crash on Highway 49 in Yazoo County on Sunday, March 20. The Yazoo Herald reported Tiffany Day was driving north on the highway near the Big Black River around 2:30 p.m. Day left the road, flipped multiple times and she was partially ejected from […]
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim of Pine Bluff's sixth homicide of the year was identified Tuesday. Steven Sanson, 42, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening after police responded to a call in reference to a shooting. The Pine Bluff Police Department previously announced...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, on Monday night, March 21, officers responded to the West 16th Street in reference to a 911 call saying a man was found lying on the ground in the alleyway. When officers arrived, they located a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot at, chased, and crashed into the gates at Memphis Animal Services. The victim contacted MPD after unknown suspects inside a silver Altima started shooting at his car and following him. Police attached these videos to their Facebook post. A man […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead. Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Shelby Drive for a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Two men were found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died from...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into many cars and stole items. Police said it happened in the 1500 block of Union Avenue on March 4, around 8:10 p.m. The man used the stolen debit cards from the car break-ins,...
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
