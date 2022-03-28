UofSC’s Folks Center for International Business hosting forum on March 29 on the humanitarian cost of the global food crisis featuring David Beasley
(Columbia, S.C.) — The University of South Carolina’s Folks Center for International Business will feature a special address by David Beasley, former South Carolina governor and executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, which was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Joining him for a panel discussion on “Business and...sodacitybizwire.com
Comments / 0