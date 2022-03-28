ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia Schools Superintendent Will Not Extend Contract

By Sean Mooney
newsdaytonabeach.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDeLand, FL - Dr. Scott Fritz, the superintendent of Volusia County Schools, will not extend his contract. That’s according to an email Fritz reportedly sent to staff on Monday...

newsdaytonabeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Albany County School Board Changes Superintendent Search

During the March 11 meeting, the Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) Board of Trustees voted to rescind the appointment of McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, for the superintendent search. The Board then voted to approve the Wyoming School Boards Association (WSBA) to assist with the superintendent search. The WSBA shared...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
The Monroe News

Jefferson Schools to interview superintendent finalists Saturday

The Jefferson School Board will interview five candidates Saturday for the district's vacant superintendent position. The interviews, which are open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. in the board meeting room inside Jefferson High School. A second round of interviews is planned for March 22, and the board expects to appoint a new superintendent to begin no later than July 1, 2022.
MONROE, MI
Oregon City News

Three finalists named for Oregon City schools superintendent

Candidates include Hillsboro's Dayle Spitzer, plus education executives in Houston and MinneapolisOregon City School Board members have named three candidates with doctorate degrees as finalists to interview for the district's superintendent vacancy. Position finalists Jharrett Bryantt, Dayle Spitzer and Ron Wagner are all currently serving in executive positions in U.S. public school districts. Kyle Laier has been serving as Oregon City's interim superintendent since July 1, when Larry Didway left OC's position making about $170,000 annually to take the superintendent's position making $205,750 annually in the Clackamas Education Service District. An executive in the Houston Independent School system since...
OREGON CITY, OR
Savannah Morning News

Savannah-Chatham schools gets Georgia Department of Education grant to benefit teachers

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is one of many school districts and Regional Educational Service Agencies (RESAs) in Georgia to receive a grant from the Georgia Department of Education (GDE) to help fund teacher endorsement programs. The $11 million grant will cover costs, tuition, fees, books, alternative certification...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Volusia County, FL
Education
City
Deland, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
KGMI

Ferndale School District narrows search for new superintendent

FERNDALE, Wash. – The Ferndale School Board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to six finalists. The candidates come from districts as close as Ferndale and Bellingham and as far away as an international college in Bogota, Colombia. They include:. Heather Leighton, currently a middle school principal...
FERNDALE, WA
KCBY

Coquille school superintendent selected for Grants Pass job

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Tim Sweeney is in for superintendent of Grants Pass School District 7. The school district confirmed Friday that he was the selected candidate after much consideration. He ran against Trisha Evens, director of secondary education for Grants Pass. Sweeney is currently the superintendent of Coquille...
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy