Austin, TX

Cyber Rodeo? Musk drops teaser for Tesla's Giga Texas grand opening

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgF3w_0eryDsJj00
The grand opening is set for April 7 at Tesla’s Austin gigafactory.  (Pool/Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo on March 26 of what looks to be the poster for the grand opening of Tesla’s Giga Texas factory in Austin. The grand opening, dubbed the ‘Cyber Rodeo’ based on the teaser tweet, will take place Thursday, April 7 at 1 Tesla Road, Austin.

Musk had previously tweeted a grand opening event would be held on April 7 and it would include tours of the $1.1 billion factory.

According to a mass gathering permit approved by Travis County Commissioners Court, the event will run from 4-11:29 p.m. and include food and live entertainment.

Musk provided no other details about the event.

Tesla held a grand opening event in Germany at its Berlin gigafactory in October, which included tours, booths, ride-alongs, live music and a presentation by Musk. Tesla Owners Club Austin will also be holding their own event, TeslaCon, April 5-9.

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

