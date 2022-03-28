Woman arrested after waiving airsoft gun, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after waiving an airsoft gun.
Marisela Ybarra was arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct "for placing citizens in fear for their life," a pos t by Brownsville Police Department stated.
At 10:49 a.m. on Friday, March 25, police responded to a call of a person with a gun. The called told police someone was waiving a gun at the B-Metro located at 745 International Blvd.
Officers arrived at the scene and a citizen pointed to a woman at the entrance, later identified as Ybarra. She was given “verbal commands” and when she raised her hands, officers saw a black grip of a handgun near her waistband.
She was taken into custody and officers were able to determine the gun was an airsoft gun, not a real handgun.
Officers also located a second airsoft gun inside her purse.
Ybarra was given bonds totaling $10,000.
