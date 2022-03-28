ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dominion Commons in Chesapeake closing

By Brian Reese
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is moving COVID-19 vaccinations from the Dominion Commons vaccination center at Grassfield to its main health department clinic on Battlefield Blvd.

The Virginia Department of Health says the last vaccine clinic at Dominion Commons, which has dispensed more than 15,000 vaccine doses since the opening of the center January 4, 2021. will be on Tuesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Even though our vaccination site is closing, our capabilities to respond to COVID-19 remain. At this time, we are shifting our efforts directly to the Chesapeake Health Department,” said Public Health Emergency Manager, Jerry Tucker. “At the Chesapeake Health Department, we will continue to promote and strengthen awareness for vaccination and testing and offer those services via Health Department clinics, community events, as well as continue our at-home vaccination and testing services for the homebound population.”

The main clinic is at 748 Battlefield Blvd., N.

For more information and to schedule appointments, call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) or go to vaccinate.virginia.gov .

