Thomas Walton Joins Lynn Lowry for Colorado Festival of Horror

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOFOH! Colorado Festival of Horror returns September 9, 10, and 11, 2022 with special guests Thomas Walton (Room 9, Camp of Terror), Damien Leone (Terrifier 2), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier 2), and Lynn Lowry (I Drink Your Blood, The Crazies). Thomas...

www.horrorsociety.com

