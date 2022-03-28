Thomas Walton Joins Lynn Lowry for Colorado Festival of Horror

Character actor Lawrence Dane, whose career started back in the 1950s and stretched all the way to his final project in 2017, has passed away at the age of 84. According to The Hollywood Reporter Dane passed away at home in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario following a bout with pancreatic cancer. Dane's career on the big screen began in 1959 on the Canadian TV series The Unforeseen. He would go on to appear in countless other TV shows at the time in Canada before making the leap to American television with roles on The Saint, Bonanza, Lancer, The Virginian, Mod Squad, Mannix, The F.B.I., and the original Mission: Impossible series.

