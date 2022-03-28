CCSO searching for truck involved in Hit & Run of juvenile
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pick up truck involved in a hit and run.
Police say the white Ford F-150 hit a child riding a bicycle on Sunday, March 27th.
The incident happened at the intersection of Braddock Street and Maywood Drive about 7:25 p.m.
The child only received minor injuries.
If anyone has information, please call the CCSO (706) 541 3946 or (706-541-2800.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0