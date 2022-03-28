CCSO searching for truck involved in Hit & Run of juvenile

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pick up truck involved in a hit and run.

Police say the white Ford F-150 hit a child riding a bicycle on Sunday, March 27th.

The incident happened at the intersection of Braddock Street and Maywood Drive about 7:25 p.m.

The child only received minor injuries.

If anyone has information, please call the CCSO (706) 541 3946 or (706-541-2800.

