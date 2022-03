Limited visiting is to be re-introduced at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital from Friday for patients with the longest stays. Inpatients on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries and Sheldon Ward, the hospital’s general medicine and rehabilitation ward, and long stay oncology and tumour patients are to be allowed a “named visitor” under refreshed rules, in order to give them greater contact with their loved ones.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO