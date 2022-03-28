ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – Mar. 28, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 18 hours ago
Draper Aden Associates, an engineering firm based in Henrico County, recently announced new hires and a promotion. Greg Smith has been hired as division manager for the firm’s Site Development and Infrastructure Division. In this role, he will provide strategic guidance and manage the firm’s site development and infrastructure projects throughout Virginia. Smith previously worked at Timmons Group and has over 30 years of leadership, project management, and engineering experience. Alan Meekins has been hired as program manager for the firm’s Energy Division. In this role, he will support the firm’s energy clients through a variety of projects. Meekins spent more than 35 years working with Dominion Energy, and most recently Primoris T&D, before joining Draper Aden. Additionally, Courtney Callis has been promoted to human resources director. In this role, she will manage the firm’s HR team and is responsible for HR initiatives and programs throughout the company. Callis joined Draper Aden in 2007 and was most recently a payroll and benefits manager.

The Profit Source, LLC recently leased 727 SF of space from the Doswell Family, LLC at 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 152, in Henrico County. John Jay Schwartz with Have Site Will Travel and The Man With Square Feet represented the tenant.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: The Sherwin-Williams Company – leased 5,639 SF at 4918 West Broad Street (Russell Wyatt and Michael Morris represented the landlord); Millwright Local 219 – leased 1,571 SF at 2500 East Parham Road (Tucker Dowdy represented the tenant); Simmons, Rockecharlie & Prince, Inc. – leased 2,024 SF at 10150 Staples Mill Road (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord).

1481 Darbytown Road Opportunity Zone, LLC recently purchased 1.76 acres at 1481 Darbytown Road in Henrico County from Eventus Enterprises for $110,000. Ryan Fanelli and Tucker Dowdy of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the seller.

Henrico RE LLC recently purchased 5,563 SF at 9003 Quioccasin Road in Henrico County from KTM Properties, LLC for $850,000. Tucker Dowdy and Eric Hammond of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the seller.

The following realtors at Weichert, Realtors – Baron & Snipes, Co. in Glen Allen were honored for their outstanding real estate performance in 2021 by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Ambassador Club – Deirdre Portwood; Executive Club – Greg Baron; Sales Achievement – Melia Roney Flanagan, Jamie Sutton and Anita Blue.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: XPO Logistics, LLC – expanded its lease for a total of 9,695 SF of office space at Lakebrooke Pointe, 4805 Lake Brook Drive (Brian Berkey and Karla Knight represented the tenant); Oak Street Health MSO LLC – leased 7,998 SF of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road (Annie O’Connor and James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Legacy Builders Apprenticeship Academy – leased 5,172 SF of industrial space at 2022 Sledd Street (Annie O’Connor represented the tenant); Rashkind Saunders & Co Real Estate – leased 4,789 SF of office space at 1504 Santa Rosa Road (Brian K. Berkey and Karla Knight represented the tenant); Dr. James E. Jones, Jr. – leased 1,727 SF of office space at Capitol City Physicians Building, 8002 Discovery Drive (Amy J. Broderick and Kate Hosko represented the landlord).

