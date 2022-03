'Stop blaming gas price increases on the government'. I own a right to drill eight wells in a spacing unit in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. This right was determined as economically justifiable by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The operator of the unit, Palomo Resources, drilled two wells but chose not to drill the other six other wells, obviously for economic reasons. This has nothing to do with the Biden administration, or the Obama administration, or even the Trump administration. Please stop blaming gas price increases on the government.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO