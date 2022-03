NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White has filed to run for the South Carolina House of Representatives, District 40. “We need new, honest and determined leadership in South Carolina that will listen to the people. Having raised my family here, and having built a successful small business here, I care deeply about our state and my community. My goal is to end the political gamesmanship and put we the people ahead of politics” said White, a lifelong Republican,” White said in his press release.

