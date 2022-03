BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2021, a Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on the car Mills was driving. Law enforcement officers searched the car and found over 50 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine. Officers also found small bags for packaging and scales. Mills admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and that he intended to distribute it.

9 DAYS AGO