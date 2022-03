Batman fans are celebrating Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker as they rank the best films featuring the hero. In the personal estimation of many viewers, these animated entries can hold their own with live-action counterparts. Around the release fo The Batman, a lot of people piped in with fond memories of Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm. Return of the Joker hits a little bit different because it's really about Batman's legacy and Terry McGinnis' handling of an iconic adversary. The vocal performances in the Batman Beyond vehicle are also very strong. Will Friedle and Kevin Conroy are really doing work in that movie. Any time you can get Mark Hamill back to be The Joker is also gonna put some smiles on faces in the crowd. Check out some of the best posts about the film down below.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO