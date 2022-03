FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began in our area, Washington Regional is ending its drive-thru testing and hotline operations. The hospital says due to low demand for testing, Friday, March 18, will be the last day the COVID drive-thru testing site at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. will be open. Friday will also be the last day of operations for its COVID hotline.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO