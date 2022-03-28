ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Gas prices hold steady as oil moves erratically

By Chris Montcalmo
 22 hours ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—After a storm of surging gas prices followed by a week of decline, the national average is virtually unchanged from a week ago, declining just tenths of a penny to $4.23 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 62.4 cents from a month ago and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 8.2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.12 per gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $4.09, $3.89, $4.19, and $4.29 rounding out the five most common prices. The median U.S. price is $3.99 per gallon, down 6 cents from last week and about 24 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($3.79), Kansas ($3.79), and Arkansas ($3.80). The states with the highest prices: California ($5.91), Nevada ($5.22), and Hawaii ($5.11).

In the NottinghamMD.com coverage area, the cheapest gas as of Monday could be found at the following locations:

$3.53
BJ’s Wholesale Club
4201 Wholesale Club Drive
Nottingham, MD 21236

$3.53 per gallon
Costco
9919 Pulaski Highway
Middle River, MD 21220

$3.53 per gallon
Sam’s Club
6410 Petrie Way Road
Rosedale, MD 21237

$3.55 per gallon
Carroll Motor Fuels
9205 Harford Road
Carney, MD 21234

$3.59
Rio
7300 McClean Blvd.
Parkville, MD 212345

Photo by Ingo Joseph from Pexels

